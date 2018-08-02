Donald Trump: ‘Morning Joe Is a Dead Show’

President Donald Trump ridiculed Fox News competitors Morning Joe and CNN for their poor ratings.

“Wow, Fox and Friends is blowing away the competition in the morning ratings,” Trump wrote, referring to his favorite morning cable news show. “Morning Joe is a dead show with very few people watching and sadly, Fake News CNN is also doing poorly.”

Fox and Friends finished July with an average of 1.46 million total viewers while Morning Joe finished with 1.04 million total viewers. CNN’s New Day only earned 504,000 total viewers.

July morning show ratings (via TVNewser)

FNC MSNBC CNN • Total Viewers: 1,459,000 1,035,000 504,000 • A25-54: 301,000 216,000 154,000

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough on Thursday continued his criticism of Trump, asserting that the president was in “meltdown mode.”