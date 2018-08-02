Donald Trump: ‘Morning Joe Is a Dead Show’

President Donald Trump ridiculed Fox News competitors Morning Joe and CNN for their poor ratings.
“Wow, Fox and Friends is blowing away the competition in the morning ratings,” Trump wrote, referring to his favorite morning cable news show. “Morning Joe is a dead show with very few people watching and sadly, Fake News CNN is also doing poorly.”
Fox and Friends finished July with an average of 1.46 million total viewers while Morning Joe finished with 1.04 million total viewers. CNN’s New Day only earned 504,000 total viewers.
July morning show ratings (via TVNewser)
|FNC
|MSNBC
|CNN
|• Total Viewers:
|1,459,000
|1,035,000
|504,000
|• A25-54:
|301,000
|216,000
|154,000
I’m shocked Trump’s lawyers still think he is too MENTALLY WEAK to sit man-to-man across the table with Robert Mueller.
I know Mueller the Marine hero is a St. Paul’s and Princeton man. But unlike Trump’s lawyers, I don’t think the former Fordham student is a dumb coward! SAD!!! https://t.co/hHZkmlWS35
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 2, 2018
“Too much hate and inaccurately reported stories – too predictable!” Trump wrote.
Wow, @foxandfriends is blowing away the competition in the morning ratings. Morning Joe is a dead show with very few people watching and sadly, Fake News CNN is also doing poorly. Too much hate and inaccurately reported stories – too predictable!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018
