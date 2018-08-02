Donald Trump: Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity Agree with Threat to Shutdown the Government

Hannity, Trump, Rush

President Donald Trump repeated his threat to shut down the government if Congress failed to fund his tough immigration agenda.

He expressed his desire to force a shutdown fight with Democrats before the election.

“You know who thinks it should be before?” he asked. “Rush Limbaugh says it should be before the election, Sean Hannity, a lot of them. Great people.”

He acknowledged, however, that many “well-meaning” Republicans wanted him to wait until after the mid-term elections.

“They say, ‘We have the best economy ever, we are doing great, maybe we don’t want to complicate it,’” Trump said. “I understand it, I’m a little torn myself. I would personally prefer before.”

Trump suggested on Sunday that he was willing to force a government shutdown if Congress failed to fund the wall on the Southern border, end chain migration, and end catch-and-release laws.

He discussed the idea with Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday.

“I happen to think it’s a great political thing because people want border security,” Trump said.

