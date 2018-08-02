President Donald Trump repeated his threat to shut down the government if Congress failed to fund his tough immigration agenda.

He expressed his desire to force a shutdown fight with Democrats before the election.

“You know who thinks it should be before?” he asked. “Rush Limbaugh says it should be before the election, Sean Hannity, a lot of them. Great people.”

He acknowledged, however, that many “well-meaning” Republicans wanted him to wait until after the mid-term elections.

“They say, ‘We have the best economy ever, we are doing great, maybe we don’t want to complicate it,’” Trump said. “I understand it, I’m a little torn myself. I would personally prefer before.”

Trump suggested on Sunday that he was willing to force a government shutdown if Congress failed to fund the wall on the Southern border, end chain migration, and end catch-and-release laws.

He discussed the idea with Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday.

“I happen to think it’s a great political thing because people want border security,” Trump said.