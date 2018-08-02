Donald Trump Slams ‘Sleepin’ Bob Casey’ in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump hosted a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday, criticizing Sen. Bob Casey for failing to support his agenda.

“Let’s get back to some boring subjects like Bob Casey … I have to talk about Bob Casey? I will fall asleep,” Trump said.

The president urged his followers to stay awake, commenting that from now on, he would refer to the Democratic Senator as “Sleepin’ Bob Casey.”

“Bob Casey is for open borders,” Trump said.

He also reminded the crowd that Casey stood with former President Barack Obama in making it difficult for the coal industry.

Trump brought Casey’s challenger Lou Barletta on stage, reminding supporters that the Pennsylvania congressman supported him from the beginning.

“We need Republicans, we need Lou Barletta, he is tough,” Trump said.

The president also called out Casey for being too scared to debate Barletta, expressing his interest in attending the debate if they actually had one.

“Am I allowed to do that?” he asked. “If I am, I will be there. I will be there. That will be great entertainment.”