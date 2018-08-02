Donald Trump to Charles Koch: ‘America First!’

President Donald Trump continued to attack billionaire Charles Koch for his critical assessment of his tariffs on foreign products.

Koch told the media on Sunday that the tariffs were “ridiculous” and “unfair” to foreign countries and foreign workers.

“He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!” Trump wrote, after highlighting Koch’s remarks on Twitter.

Trump also questioned the Koch brothers election funding, noting that very few political candidates that he knew were getting the money.

On Tuesday, Trump criticized the “globalist Koch brothers” who had become a “total joke” as a result of their criticisms.

“They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one,” Trump wrote. “Two nice guys with bad ideas.”

Charles Koch of Koch Brothers, who claims to be giving away millions of dollars to politicians even though I know very few who have seen this (?), now makes the ridiculous statement that what President Trump is doing is unfair to “foreign workers.” He is correct, AMERICA FIRST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2018

The globalist Koch Brothers, who have become a total joke in real Republican circles, are against Strong Borders and Powerful Trade. I never sought their support because I don’t need their money or bad ideas. They love my Tax & Regulation Cuts, Judicial picks & more. I made….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2018