Donald Trump to Charles Koch: ‘America First!’

Charles Koch
CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube

President Donald Trump continued to attack billionaire Charles Koch for his critical assessment of his tariffs on foreign products.

Koch told the media on Sunday that the tariffs were “ridiculous” and “unfair” to foreign countries and foreign workers.

“He is correct, AMERICA FIRST!” Trump wrote, after highlighting Koch’s remarks on Twitter.

Trump also questioned the Koch brothers election funding, noting that very few political candidates that he knew were getting the money.

On Tuesday, Trump criticized the “globalist Koch brothers” who had become a “total joke” as a result of their criticisms.

“They want to protect their companies outside the U.S. from being taxed, I’m for America First & the American Worker – a puppet for no one,” Trump wrote. “Two nice guys with bad ideas.”

