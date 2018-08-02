Four Dentists Arrested, Accused of Rape at Las Vegas Hotel

Four dentists from California have been arrested and accused of raping a woman in a hotel on the Las Vegas strip, according to reports.

Las Vegas police arrested Ali Badkoobehi, Saman Edalat, Sina Edalat, and Poria Edalat — all in their thirties — and charged them with raping a woman at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel on July 28, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The suspects are all registered as licensed dentists in Southern California, according to the Dental Board of the State of California, and were allegedly in Vegas to celebrate Poria Edalat’s birthday.

The victim told police that she met Badkoobehi in a casino on Saturday and accepted his invitation to go to his room for a drink. She also noted that the man became amorous even on the way to the room. Once they got to Badkoobehi’s room, she claimed that he immediately began pawing her in a hotel room chair. Then the other three suspects entered the room.

The police report says that the victim claimed she tried to resist, “but she was too intoxicated and overwhelmed because of how many people were attacking her and she could not fight back.”

The report adds that one man kept watch in the hallway while the others attacked her even as she “begged for them to stop, asking to leave.”

Police also say that a medical exam tends to support the woman’s claims of a violent attack.

The suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center. Badkoobehi was booked on three charges of sexual assault while the other three were hit with two counts each of sexual assault. All four also face one count each of first-degree kidnapping and one count each of conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.