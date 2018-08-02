Illinois Gov. Gives Green Light to Medical Marijuana in Schools

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner gave the green light on Wednesday for parents to administer medical marijuana to a child on school property.

The recently-signed legislation by the Republican governor requires public schools to allow parents who have been cleared by the state to administer a “cannabis-infused product” to their children on school grounds or school buses, KTVI reported.

The law states that the parents have to register with the Department of Public Health before administering the drug.

State Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago), who sponsored the measure, told the Chicago Tribune that children who have debilitating medical conditions often need medical marijuana to be able to attend school.

Under the law, school administrators and teachers cannot administer medical marijuana, WICS reported.

However, the law allows school administrators to prohibit the drug from being dispensed if it could expose other students to the product or pose a “disruption to the school’s educational environment.”

The battle over medical marijuana laws has also cropped up in the state of Utah, where 153,894 voters signed a measure that would allow Utah voters to decide in November whether or not to legalize access to medical marijuana.

If approved, Utah’s Proposition 2 would allow individuals or legal guardians to apply for a medical marijuana card through the Utah Department of Health starting March 1, 2020.