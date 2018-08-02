Kansas: GOP Establishment Makes Last Ditch Effort to Stop Kris Kobach

The Republican establishment is making a last ditch effort to stop Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from winning the gubernatorial GOP primary on August 7.
Kobach — the only Kansas elected official to endorse President Trump — is leading in the latest polls against current Gov. Jeff Colyer, a favorite among the Republican establishment.
Former presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, one of the leading figures of the GOP establishment, has now endorsed Colyer against Kobach. Dole infamously endorsed Jeb Bush in the 2015 presidential GOP primary and when Bush dropped out of the race, Dole continued to oppose then-candidate Donald Trump, endorsing Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who previously co-authored an amnesty for 12 million illegal aliens.
Despite attack ads from the George Soros-funded ACLU, Kobach has continued to lead the pack in the Kansas gubernatorial race on his message of tax cuts, ending in-state tuition for illegal aliens, and securing the state’s elections with proof of citizenship requirements.
The latest poll shows Kobach leading Colyer by nine percentage points.
The George Soros-funded ACLU is sending mail supporting Jeff Colyer, and now they are calling voters, trying to get Jeff elected. Why does the liberal ACLU support Jeff Colyer? https://t.co/ozxuI8Ttfi #ksleg #ksgov
— Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 23, 2018
The push against Kobach by the Republican establishment is the second attempt by outside groups to thwart his campaign. As Breitbart News exclusively reported, the pro-open borders ACLU called voters across Kansas to warn them against voting for Kobach.
Kobach most recently fought the ACLU in court over the state’s proof of citizenship laws. A left-leaning judge ended up siding with the ACLU in claiming that proof of citizenship laws for voters are unconstitutional.
Kobach has told Breitbart News that he is continuing to fight for the state’s right to mandate voters provide proof of citizenship in order to combat voter fraud, saying the case is likely to make it all the way up to the Supreme Court.
Soros’ Open Society Foundation provides the ACLU with enormous amounts of funding every year to promote open borders and, most recently, sue Trump’s administration for their “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The ACLU is also suing the Trump administration for putting the citizenship question back onto the 2020 Census. The citizenship question will allow the federal government to have an accurate depiction of how many U.S. citizens are living in the country, something Kobach says is the purpose of the Census.
Full Disclosure: Kris Kobach is a columnist for Breitbart News Network.
