Kansas: GOP Establishment Makes Last Ditch Effort to Stop Kris Kobach

The Republican establishment is making a last ditch effort to stop Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach from winning the gubernatorial GOP primary on August 7.

Kobach — the only Kansas elected official to endorse President Trump — is leading in the latest polls against current Gov. Jeff Colyer, a favorite among the Republican establishment.

Former presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, one of the leading figures of the GOP establishment, has now endorsed Colyer against Kobach. Dole infamously endorsed Jeb Bush in the 2015 presidential GOP primary and when Bush dropped out of the race, Dole continued to oppose then-candidate Donald Trump, endorsing Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) who previously co-authored an amnesty for 12 million illegal aliens.

Despite attack ads from the George Soros-funded ACLU, Kobach has continued to lead the pack in the Kansas gubernatorial race on his message of tax cuts, ending in-state tuition for illegal aliens, and securing the state’s elections with proof of citizenship requirements.

The latest poll shows Kobach leading Colyer by nine percentage points.

The George Soros-funded ACLU is sending mail supporting Jeff Colyer, and now they are calling voters, trying to get Jeff elected. Why does the liberal ACLU support Jeff Colyer? https://t.co/ozxuI8Ttfi #ksleg #ksgov — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) July 23, 2018