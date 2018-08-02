Kevin Nicholson Campaign: Tammy Baldwin ‘Fears He Can Defeat Her’ in November

Marine veteran, businessman, and political outsider Kevin Nicholson’s campaign shot back at Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s (D-WI) attack ad on Wednesday, claiming that Baldwin focuses on Nicholson because she “fears that he can defeat her” in November.

Sen. Baldwin released an attack ad this week, claiming that Nicholson consulted for companies to reduce their staff and shut down plants.

Ronica Cleary, the communications director for Nicholson’s campaign, issued a statement on Thursday rebuking Baldwin’s attack ad.

Cleary said:

In career politician Tammy Baldwin’s latest attack ad, she spends time on each major candidate: 44% pro-Baldwin; 43% anti-Nicholson; 13% anti-Vukmir. She clearly spends so much time focusing on political outsider and combat veteran Kevin Nicholson because she understandably fears he can defeat her in November.

Cleary contended that Baldwin is “attempting to trick the voters into selecting a weaker opponent for herself in the general election.”

Nicholson’s campaign suggested Baldwin is using the same tactic that Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) used in the 2012 election to ensure that the weaker candidate, Todd Akin, would win to ensure an easy victory in her reelection campaign.

Cleary explained, “But political observers have seen this trick before — most recently by Claire McCaskill in 2012, where she bragged repeatedly about her tricks to ensure Todd Akin was the Republican nominee against her.”

An Emerson College poll released this week found that Nicholson outperforms his Republican primary opponent, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, significantly in the 2018 Wisconsin Senate general election. Nicholson only has a nine-point deficit against Baldwin — 49 percent to Nicholson’s 40 percent — while Vukmir polls at 36 percent to Baldwin’s 50 percent.

Also in the latest NBC/Marist and Marquette polls, Nicholson outperforms Vukmir against Sen. Baldwin in the general election matchups.

Nicholson has also raised $3.3 million in the race, while Vukmir has raised $1.88 million.

Cleary contended that Sen. Baldwin will only continue to push her “socialist agenda” and oppose President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, ending illegal immigration, and Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The Nicholson communications director said:

Kevin will do so by highlighting all the ways Baldwin has sold out Wisconsinites and the American people as she pushes her socialist agenda in Washington. Baldwin doesn’t support the President’s wall, ending illegal immigration, or tax cuts for hard working families. She announced she would vote against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, even before she met with him. She has signed onto ‘Bernie-care,’ a plan for government-run socialized medicine. But perhaps most important, as a combat veteran of Iraq and Afghanistan, Kevin is well-positioned to call out her disgraceful failures at the Tomah VA. It will take a true political outsider, decorated Marine veteran, and businessman to win this race and go to Washington to help President Trump get the job done.

Meanwhile, Breitbart News reported this week that Vukmir in 2016 held her nose when describing how she and other would feel about voting for then-likely 2016 presidential nominee Donald Trump. Vukmir said that Trump is “offensive to everyone.” Vukmir also chastised Trump supporters as “Trumpkins” and surrounded herself with Never Trump Republicans.

Vukmir has established herself as the establishment-backed candidate; lame-duck Speaker Paul Ryan, multiple members of Congress, and the National Rifle Association (NRA), and Newt Gingrich have endorsed her for U.S. Senate.

The Associated Press (AP) noted during the Wisconsin GOP primary that Vukmir was “at one time in her career a grassroots conservative who ended up aligning with the establishment over the past several years.”

Cleary added, “Republican Primary voters should not be fooled: only Kevin Nicholson can beat Tammy Baldwin, and the Democrats are truly scared by his candidacy.”