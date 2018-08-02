Pennsylvania Man Accused of Threatening Trump Still on the Lam

A Pennsylvania man who allegedly threatened to kill President Trump and other government officials is still on the lam, officials say.

U.S. Marshals announced Wednesday evening that they believe Shawn Christy, 26, is behind the wheel of a stolen silver Dodge Caravan based on recent security footage from a Pennsylvania bus company, WBRE reported.

The security footage showed Christy allegedly stealing a school bus company van from the bus company lot on Sunday evening. The silver 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan has a yellow and black logo on the front and rear of the vehicle that reads, “SCHOOL STUDENTS,” the Republican Herald reported.

Authorities say Christy has been on the run since June, and is considered to be “armed and dangerous.” Christy’s parents, on the other hand, say that he is not dangerous and is rebelling against the federal justice system.

This is not the first time Christy had been accused of making threats against government officials. A judge sentenced Christy and his father to probation in 2012 for threatening former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and her attorney.

Officials are urging the public to be “diligent” in calling 911 or (484) 358-1974 to contact U.S. Marshals in the area if they have information about Christy or his whereabouts.

“Assist us. Call the FBI tip line. Call the U.S. Marshal Service tip line that we’ve provided the whole time. And again, I reiterate we are considering Mr. Christy armed and dangerous,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark said.