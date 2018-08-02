Police: New York Man Attacked on Bus Just for ‘Being White’

Police in New York City are looking for an African American man who they say attacked a man on a city bus just because the victim was white.

The attack reportedly occurred on Monday, July 30, at about 10 AM in Brooklyn, Fox 5 New York reported.

Police say that a 29-year-old white man was riding the bus on Fulton Street when a black man approached him, yelled racial epithets, and punched him in the face causing swelling and pain.

The attacker quickly jumped off the bus at Fulton and Bond Street, witnesses said.

CCTV surveillance video released by the NYPD shows a black man dressed all in black and wearing a baseball cap backwards walking away from the bus stop. The suspect had a gray back pack. He is approximately five foot ten inches tall and weighs between 180 and 200 pounds. He also had an earring in his left ear.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

