Police: Teen Ripped Out 74-Year-Old Relative’s Eyes, Teeth, with Bare Hands

A Minnesota teen allegedly used his bare hands to rip out a 74-year-old relative’s eyes and teeth with his bare hands on Friday.

Rochester police arrested Mahad Aziz, 18, after officers discovered him on top of the severely beaten man, who appeared to have both eyes and most of his teeth missing, Southern Minnesota Today reported.

The Post Bulletin reported that police responded to the scene at Rochester Square Apartments after receiving a noise complaint of “fighting sounds” within the complex.

Officers believe Aziz did not use a weapon to gouge the elderly man’s eyes out. The responding officers said they have not been able to locate the eyes in the apartment.

“You lose your eyes … there’s no replacement,” Rochester Police Captain John Sherwin told KTTC. “Obviously this is an injury that is going to change this man’s life.”

The 74-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital, where his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

Police handcuffed the suspect, who was reportedly nonverbal and combative at the time of his arrest and transported him to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Once mental health officials cleared Aziz, police transported him to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Aziz was charged Monday with first-degree assault and is in jail awaiting arraignment on the charge. There is no mugshot available for Aziz and he is not listed on the detention center’s website as an inmate because he was taken to a secure mental health facility after arriving at the jail, KIMT reported.