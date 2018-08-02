Followers of Jesus should agree to disagree on abortion and focus on the more important biblical issues of climate change, care for the poor, and immigration, said “pro-life” Democrat Sunny Hostin on The View Tuesday.

Hostin, co-host of the View, said it is time for Democrats to realize “there’s no moral party” and so Republicans should not have the corner on setting the moral objectives for the country.

“If you really are looking at Jesus’ words, the most important things to him were justice and mercy, so real biblical sort of perspectives are saving the earth, welcoming strangers, taking care of the poor,” she said.

Hostin said that the problem with Evangelicals and Catholics is that they get overly “caught up on the abortion issue.”

“But if you really are a faithful person, if you really are a follower of the Bible and a follower of Jesus,” she repeated, “the most important issues are justice and mercy. The most important issues are caring for the poor, welcoming strangers, caring for our earth.”

Hostin’s other co-host, Whoopi Goldberg, took advantage of the opportunity to reiterate her own well-known pro-choice stance.

“Here’s the thing. If you believe that abortion is morally wrong, then you never have to have one,” Goldberg said. “The law doesn’t say you have to have an abortion. The law says if you feel you need to, we are not going to stand in your way. And that is how the law should read.”

In the end, the allegedly pro-life Ms. Hostin expressed her agreement with Ms. Goldberg’s position.

Asked whether she would leave Roe v. Wade in place if she had the choice, Hostin replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, because I think that while I don’t believe in abortion, other people have their choices,” she said.

