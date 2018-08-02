During a rally in Pennsylvania for populist conservative Senate candidate, Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA), President Trump said illegal aliens caught at the southern border and then released into the interior of the United States need to “get the hell out.”

At the Pennsylvania rally, Trump went on the warpath against the country’s immigration laws, whereby illegal aliens are readily released into the general public, newly naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S., and thousands of foreign nationals are imported every year on a lottery system.

“We have to change a thing called Catch and Release,” Trump said. “This is like for stupid people … somebody walks across the border … and you might as well ‘Welcome to the United States, we’ll never get you out of here.'”

“They want me to hire thousands of judges. Thousands. Can you imagine the corruption that would take place? You’re hiring thousands. You go into a barbershop, ‘Anybody want to be a judge, we need judges!’ They want me to hire thousands of judges,” Trump continued.

“I said we don’t need judges, we need Border Patrol. If you have a house and somebody goes to sleep on your lawn, you say, ‘Sorry folks, get out of here.’ If you call the police, they’re going to remove them. It’s your lawn,” Trump said.

“This is our country, this is our country,” Trump said. “Get the hell out.”

Trump also explained the process of “chain migration,” which makes up for 70 percent of all legal immigration to the U.S.

Since 2005, 9.3 million foreign nationals have been able to resettle in the U.S. for no other reason than they had extended family members already living in the country. This huge inflow outpaces two years of American births, which amount to roughly four million babies every year.

Five Years of Chain Migration Adds More People to U.S. than One Year of American Births https://t.co/gjW6j4tX9p — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) January 10, 2018

The number of extended-family foreign nationals who have resettled in the U.S. in the last decade is more than the total population of Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Cleveland combined.

Likewise, the Catch and Release program allows illegal aliens caught at the border to be released into the interior of the U.S. with only the promise that they will show back up for their immigration or asylum hearings, sometimes years later.

Trump said Catch and Release must be ended.

“So you catch a stone cold criminal. You take his name, you see he’s a criminal, you see he’s bad in many cases. Catch and release,” Trump said. “You catch them and then you release them. He now goes into your wonderful towns. He now comes to the wonderful state of Pennsylvania. Catch and Release.”

“We have to end it. So we have to end Catch and Release,” Trump said. “We have to end our lottery system and we have to end chain migration. And we have to build the wall. We’re going to do it.”

Trump said last week that he would be willing to shut down the federal government if the Republican-controlled Congress did not end the Catch and Release program and fully fund his border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Breitbart News reported.

Midterm voters have repeatedly said they want less immigration to the U.S. A majority of swing voters and white voters in battleground districts say immigration from Central America and Mexico has made life in America “worse.” More than four-in-nine black Americans in swing districts say the same of immigration.

"Florida swing voters are more supportive of essentially zero immigration than they are of current legal immigration levels—where roughly one to 1.5 million immigrants are admitted every year." https://t.co/JGcliwp4vI — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 5, 2018

Meanwhile, nearly two-in-three likely American voters say they want to see legal immigration to the U.S. reduced, as Breitbart News noted. A most recent poll found that a majority of conservatives say they generally oppose all immigration to the U.S.

Most recent polling finds that a majority of white, black, and Hispanic Americans support Trump’s agenda of increased immigration enforcement with stricter measures.