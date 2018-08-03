Rep. Lou Barletta’s (R-PA) team told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Friday that Sen. “Sleeping Bob Casey” (D-PA) sold out to the “radical liberal special interests.”

President Trump hosted a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Thursday and criticized Sen. Casey for failing to support his legislative agenda.

Trump said on Thursday, “ Let’s get back to some boring subjects like Bob Casey … I have to talk about Bob Casey? I will fall asleep.”

“Bob Casey is for open borders,” Trump added.

The president also praised Barletta on Thursday. “We need Republicans, we need Lou Barletta, he is tough,” Trump said.

Barletta was one of the first Republican congressman to endorse Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign. The president also called out Sen. Casey for being too scared to debate Barletta, suggested that he would like to attend the debate should they hold one.

Trump asked, “Am I allowed to do that? If I am, I will be there. I will be there. That will be great entertainment.”

David Jackson, Barletta’s campaign press secretary, said that Trump’s rally gave the congressman’s campaign more momentum.

Jackson told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement, “Lou Barletta has shown from his time as a business owner, a mayor, and a Congressman, a record of standing up for Pennsylvania values. When Bob Casey went to Washington, he sold out his vote to the radical liberal special interests. Last night’s rally with President Trump brought the contrast with Sleeping Bob Casey to the biggest stage and created even more momentum for Lou.”

“It was a special night,” Barletta told the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader on Thursday night. “It was an amazing crowd, and it was broadcast live around the country. Having the president here in my home area will definitely help my campaign.”

Congressman Barletta also said that he and the president got to speak before the rally on Thursday.

“We talked a lot about the issues and the campaign,” Barletta said. “We really get along good. This was the jump-start I wanted for my campaign.”