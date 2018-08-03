Hispanic Unemployment Rate Reaches Record Low Two Months in a Row

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday the Hispanic unemployment rate sunk to a record low in the month of July — marking two consecutive months where this figure hit all-time lows.

The Hispanic unemployment rate dropped from a previous record of 4.6 to 4.5 percent in July.

President Donald Trump has made job creation for minority groups a focal point of his America First economic agenda. In a meeting with inner-city pastors this week, President Trump highlighted the falling unemployment rates among the African-American community.

“So important, because we have companies, once again, coming back into our country, and they want to employ people,” the president said. “So we’re training and working with these people, and we’re getting companies to do the same. It’s been — actually, it’s been a very beautiful thing.”

At the gathering, Pastor Darrell Scott praised President Trump for enacting policies to help inner-city communities and predicted he would be the “most pro-black president in our lifetime.”

“I will say this, this administration has taken a lot of people by surprise… this is probably the most proactive administration regarding urban American and the faith-based community in my lifetime,” Scott said. “To be honest, this is probably going to be the most pro-black president in our lifetime.”

The president on Thursday evening echoed the sentiments at a rally in Wilkes-Barr, Pennsylvania with Congressman and GOP nominee for U.S. Senate Lou Barletta (R-PA). They “reached the lowest level in the history of our country. Honestly, think of that number,” President Trump his supporters. “I honestly think that’s hard for the Democrats to beat … how do you stop that?”

The U.S. economy added an additional 157,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, according to the Department of Labor. The Manufacturing sector grew by 37,000 jobs, adding 327,000 jobs over the past 12 months. 19,000 construction jobs were added and have grown by 308,000 in the last year.