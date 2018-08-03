Illegal Alien from Mexico Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

An illegal alien living in northwest Arkansas is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl after convincing her to meet up with him through the messaging app known as “Snapchat.”

Luis Mario Rodriguez-Torres, a 21-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, allegedly messaged the 11-year-old girl through Snapchat and convinced her to meet up with him, according to KFSM.

When the illegal alien and the girl met up, Rodriguez-Torres allegedly held the girl against her will and raped her, according to police.

The illegal alien was working in the Cave Springs region as a framer in the housing construction industry, where many of the 12 million illegal aliens living across the U.S. often hold jobs, illegally.

Benton County Sheriff officials say Rodriguez-Torres allegedly used Snapchat to solicit nude photos of underage girls as well.

Since being arrested, the illegal alien is being held at the Benton County Jail and is set to stand trial on Sept. 4. If convicted of the child sex crime, Rodriguez-Torres faces life in prison. He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.