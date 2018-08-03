July 2018 Saw Second Highest Number of Background Checks Ever

July 2018 saw the second highest number of background checks for gun sales for any July in history.

FBI numbers show that there were 1,835,318 background checks in July 2018, and that is second only to July 2016, when there were 2,197,169 background checks.

Breitbart News reported that June 2018 also witnessed the second most background checks for any June in history. There were 1,935,691 background checks performed in June 2018, second only to the 2,131,485 checks in June 2016.

The elevated background checks are only the latest evidence of the push back against the 24/7 gun control push that followed the February 14, 2018, Parkland school shooting.

In March the NRA broke a 15-year fundraising record with nearly $2.5 million for their Political Victory Fund and the Second Amendment Foundation witnessed a 1,200 percent jump in members aged 18-20. Also, March, April, and May each witnessed record background checks, making March 2018 the biggest March in history for background checks, April 2018 the biggest April, and May 2018 the biggest May.

Background checks are not a perfect indication of the number of guns sold because retail purchasers can buy multiple guns with each background check. But a record number of background certainly indicates a high number of guns sold.

