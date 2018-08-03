Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach says the Democrats’ “long-term strategy” is to import foreign-born voters to replace Americans.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, Kobach told Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak that the ultimate goal — as many Democrats now admit — of the party is to import as many illegal and legal immigrants into the country for the purpose of using them as new voters.

LISTEN:

“What used to be something that very few elected Democrats would talk about publicly, Barney Frank would talk about it in 2006 … this is a long-term strategy among some in the Democrat Party that they would like to solidify and create a permanent grip on power by getting as many aliens into this country as quickly as possible and getting them naturalized so that they can then vote,” Kobach said.

“And it used to be only Barney Frank would talk about it publicly. Now, all kinds of Democrats are talking about it,” Kobach said. “And that’s kind of scary because [giving illegal aliens the right to vote] basically short-circuits that process with ‘Yes, we’ll just get them into this country and we won’t even bother getting them naturalized.’ They will start voting and they will vote Democrat.”

As Breitbart News reported, the majority of Democrat voters say they would like to give the roughly 12 million illegal aliens living in the U.S. the right to vote in regional, statewide, and national elections.

“You would have the political class basically acting in the interest of whoever happens to be in the United States at any given time,” Kobach said of such a plan.