Opposition to Kavanaugh Cracks as Liberal Feminist Democrat Endorses Him

WASHINGTON, DC – Democratic opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh took a hit Thursday when liberal feminist Lisa Blatt, who is a Supreme Court star, called upon her fellow Democrats to vote for Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the nation’s highest court.

“I am a liberal Democrat and a feminist,” Blatt told readers in a Politico op-ed. “But we all benefit from having smart, qualified and engaged judges on our highest court, regardless of the administration that nominates them.”

Blatt has argued 35 cases before the Supreme Court, more than any other woman. She praised Kavanaugh for his proactive hiring of women clerks, comparing him in that regard to the Supreme Court justice for whom Blatt clerked, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

A former assistant solicitor general through two Democratic administrations and one Republican administration, Blatt compared Kavanaugh to Barack Obama’s nominee to replace Justice Scalia, Judge Merrick Garland, saying that both of these appeals judges from the D.C. Circuit court are “brilliant, admired, experienced, sober and humane.”

She praises Kavanaugh for saying that Garland was “supremely qualified” for the Supreme Court while the latter’s nomination was pending during 2016, in which Kavanaugh was communicating that Garland was an excellent choice for a Democratic president.

Blatt said that just as she contended that Garland should have been confirmed in 2016, so too should Kavanaugh be confirmed now. Her endorsement is a bipartisan boost, as she emphasizes her commitment to advancing liberal priorities like abortion, but says that Kavanaugh is the epitome of the most decent and qualified nominee that anyone could expect from a Republican president, and therefore that he should be confirmed.

“My standard is whether the nominee is unquestionably well-qualified, brilliant, has integrity and is within the mainstream of legal thought,” she continued. “Kavanaugh easily meets those criteria.”

“Democrats should quit attacking Kavanaugh,” the Democratic legal superstar insists. “He is the most qualified conservative for the job.”

