WATCH: Knife-Welding Suspect Says ‘I’m Dead’ After Officer Opens Fire

Video from Fox Crossing, Wisconsin, shows a knife-welding suspect collapse to the ground and say “I’m dead” after being shot by police.

The footage begins with an officer running toward a pedestrian bridge after reports of a man with a knife. The officer can be heard shouting for innocents to stay away before confronting the suspect. He then tells the suspect to “get down on the ground,” but the suspect refuses.

The officer then gets on his radio and says, “He’s running out on the bridge. I’ve got people running from him. He’s got a knife right now.”

The officer orders the suspect to the ground again and the suspect refuses compliance once more. Four gunshots ring out and the suspect can be heard saying, “I’m dead.”

Other officers show up on scene and the lead officer can be heard saying calling for medical help to be dispatched. The suspect received multiple shots to the chest.

The lead officer also calls for the other side of the bridge to be cleared, then blocked.

The suspect succumbed to his wounds.

