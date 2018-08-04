CNN Mocks Trump for Watching: Melania ‘Had the Remote’ #BeBest

CNN mocked President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Twitter on Saturday for watching the cable channel following the president’s tweet on Friday about host Don Lemon’s interview with NBA star LeBron James.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron [sic] look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!” Trump tweeted.

CNN, which Trump has repeatedly said is a purveyor of “fake news,” then mocked the president and first lady about their television viewing habits and even slighted Melania’s #BeBest platform.

“The network’s communications team responded to Trump’s tweet, suggesting that if Trump was watching CNN, it must have been because first lady Melania Trump was choosing the channel,” the Hill reported.

“Sounds like @FLOTUS had the remote last night,” CNN tweeted. “We hope you both saw the incredible work of @KingJames. #BeBest”

Sounds like @FLOTUS had the remote last night. 📺 We hope you both saw the incredible work of @KingJames. #BeBesthttps://t.co/3Ok0z9Z6Ro — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 4, 2018

The hashtag #BeBest seemed to mock the first lady’s campaign to help children, including protecting them from the kind of bullying CNN seemed to promote on Twitter.

The Hill report noted a New York Times report in July about Trump insisting televisions on Air Force One should only be tuned to the Fox News channel after a television the first lady was watching was allegedly tuned to CNN.

“In response, a spokeswoman for Melania Trump said that the first lady watches ‘any channel she wants,'” the Hill reported.

