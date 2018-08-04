‘Disgusting’ and ‘Corrupt’: President Trump Blasts MSNBC at Ohio Rally

President Donald Trump eviscerated MSNBC at a rally in Lewis Center, Ohio on Saturday evening, branding the far-left news network disgusting and corrupt.

“They had this false report that I was supporting somebody else and they were right,” the president said, referring to Rep. Steve Stivers (R-OH), whom Trump urged Ohioans to vote for despite being not the ballot on Tuesday. Instead, President Trump intended to voice his support for Republican State Representative Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

“They were right and I was supporting somebody else, Steve Stivers, but he’s in a totally different district. Did they apologize,” President Trump asked the cheering audience. “Did you apologize for that mistake?”

Rally-goers responded by loudly chanting “CNN Sucks.”

At a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania on Thursday, attendees broke into a similar chant as President Trump criticized the “fake news” media for refusing to declare him the winner of the Keystone State on election night. “Whatever happened to the free press? Whatever happened to honest reporting?” he asked supporters. “They don’t report it. They only make up stories.”

President Trump once again reaffirmed his support for Balderson after the “CNN sucks” chants dissipated. “I said he was my first choice. He has always been the one I want to win. It’s always dangerous when you do this.”

“MSNBC is so corrupt. It is so disgusting, so disgusting. I would say almost worse,” he added.

President Trump on Saturday asked Ohioans in a tweet to cast their vote for Balderson on Tuesday. “Troy Balderson, running for Congress from Ohio, is in a big Election fight with a candidate who just got caught lying about his relationship with Nancy Pelosi, who is weak on Crime, Borders & your 2nd Amendment-and wants to raise your Taxes (by a lot). Vote for Troy on Tuesday!” he tweeted.