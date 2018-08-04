President Donald Trump said during a rally in Ohio Saturday that his victory over Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is still driving the elites “crazy.”

“You are the elite. You’re smarter than they are … you’ve got everything going … the elite? They’re more elite than me?” President Trump told rally goers.”I have better everything than they have … and I became president and they didn’t … it’s driving them crazy.”

At a June rally in Fargo, North Dakota, the president blasted the elites, describing them as “stone-cold losers,” for refusing to support his 2016 presidential campaign. “We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses, apartments, we got nicer boats, we’re smarter than they are … we’re the elite!” he said.

“The elite, let’s face it, they’ve been stone cold losers,” the president added. “Let’s call ourselves, from now on, the super elite.”

President Trump is holding a campaign rally in the Buckeye State for GOP congressional Troy Balderson facing off against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Tuesday’s special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district.

On Saturday morning, the president urged Ohioans to support Balderson at the polls on Tuesday. “Troy Balderson, running for Congress from Ohio, is in a big Election fight with a candidate who just got caught lying about his relationship with Nancy Pelosi, who is weak on Crime, Borders & your 2nd Amendment-and wants to raise your Taxes (by a lot). Vote for Troy on Tuesday!” he tweeted.