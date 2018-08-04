Live Updates*** Trump Holds Ohio Rally for Troy Balderson

President Donald Trump will hold a rally tonight in Ohio for Republican Troy Balderson, who is running against Democrat Danny O’Connor in Tuesday’s special election in Ohio’s 12th congressional district. Trump, who has said he wants to hit the campaign trail “six or seven days a week” in the lead up to the midterm elections, will be holding his third campaign rally this week.

It may take Trump’s appearance in a district he won by double digits in 2016 to get more casual voters, many of whom may be more concerned about who will be coaching Ohio State football in the fall, to pay attention to the race and push Balderson across the finish line.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates throughout the evening.

All times eastern.

—

7:55: Trump touting the strong economic numbers that he says the fake news media won’t talk about. Unemployment rate for people without high school degrees at a record low, Trump proudly says. He says he has NEVER HEARD THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA TALK ABOUT THE RECORD-LOW UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FOR AFRICAN-AMERICANS. He proudly says the Hispanic unemployment is at the lowest rate in history. Same for Asians.

7:52: Trump blasts the “fake news” media: He says “CNN is down at the bottom of the totem pole” and “MSNBC isn’t close” to the top-rated Fox Shows.

He says MSNBC is so “corrupt” and “so disgusting.” Trump says “the guys that we love—they are blowing them away in the ratings.” He name-checks Fox News host like Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham and “the great Lou Dobbs.”

7:47 PM: Trump says if he didn’t do anything on trade, the stock market could be higher but eventually “you would have to pay the piper.” Trump now talks about “fair” and “reciprocal trade.” Trump says he doesn’t like it when Congressmen ask him not to treat other countries just like they treat us re: trade. Trump says China taxes our cars 25% and “when they make a car, we charge them essentially nothing (2.5%)….” Trump says China has “taken $500 billion a year” from us for many years and have grown “off our backs.”

“We have rebuilt China, and it’s time we rebuild our country now,” Trump says, echoing what he has been saying all week.

7:46 PM: Trump on tariffs: “It’s my thing. I love it.”

7:45 PM: Trump says he didn’t want to be accused of “exaggeration” by the fake news media while campaigning in 2016 so he understated what he was going to do for the economy. Trump says he thinks “we can pick up 3-4 points” on GDP if we clean up the bad trade deals. He says Balderson will help Meadows as well.

7:38 PM: Trump asks voters to vote for Balderson to vote against the “radical” Nancy Pelosi-Maxine Waters agenda on the left. He is asking voters to send more Republican reinforcements to help him with judges and his agenda–infrastructure, the wall, border security.

7:35 PM: Trump now speaking about illegal immigrant crimes — brings up the illegal alien who murdered Air Force veteran Marilyn Pharis in California. Trump speaks about the “pathetic” laws like “catch and release” and “visa lottery.”

“What we’re doing is crazy,” Trump says before going off about “chain migration” and people bring aunts and uncles “fifteen times removed.”

7:33 PM: Trump says a vote for Balderson’s opponent is a vote for open borders and crime.

“They don’t care about crime. They don’t care about the military. They don’t care about the vets,” Trump says of the Democrats.

Trump says a vote for O’Connor is a vote for criminals to enter the country and MS-13 to “run wild in the country.” He says Democrats are running on “Let’s abolish ICE” and “not care about crime.”

7:30 PM: Balderson says he will fight along Trump to continue his economic success. Balderson says Trump will protect Social Security and Medicare and he’ll make sure “the benefits you were promised are there for you.” Balderson says “Dishonest Danny O’Connor” wants to repeal tax cuts, take away your guns, supports open borders and sanctuary cities, and will fight against policies that is turning our country around. He says, “worst of all, Dishonest Danny O’Connor will vote for Nancy Pelosi for Speaker.”

7:29 PM: Trump introduces Troy Balderson, who he says will never let you down. He says he is from the “Shaker Heights of Appalachia.”

7:28 PM: Trump again touting his record economy and the enthusiasm for it — “the likes of which we have never seen before.”

7:27 PM: Trump says Democrats are going to “raise your taxes” and “you’re going to have crime all over the place.” Trump says he thinks it should be a “red wave” because of the record economy. Trump says Democrats want to take away the tax cuts and says O’Connor is Pelosi’s puppet. Smart for Trump to emphasize taxes in a more affluent district.

7:25 PM: Trump says “I don’t think so” to the blue wave because “Maxine Waters is leading the charge.” He calls her a “seriously low-IQ person.”

7:23 PM: Trump now talking about his endorsement for Katie Arrington against Never-Trump Rep. Mark Sanford. He brings up Sanford’s Argentinian mistress and talks about the “Tallahassee Trail” (probably referring to “Appalachian Trail”).

7:20 PM: Trump praises his Ohio campaign team and predicts a “tremendous victory” for Troy Balderson on Tuesday.

7:15 PM: Trump name checks Mike DeWine’s (running for governor) and Jim Renacci’s names. Says Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) will not vote for his judges.

7:12 PM: Crowd starts chanting “Build the Wall!”

7:10 PM: Trump appears on stage to a thunderous ovation and talks about his “great victory” in Ohio in 2016. Trump says the steel mills are roaring again and “we have the greatest economy we have ever had.” Best numbers and setting records, he says. “America is respected again. And America is winning again. Because we are finally putting America first.” Trump says the economy is booming and the jobs are coming back. “This is where the action is,” Trump says. “We’re protecting American workers and supporting American law enforcement, including ICE. We love ICE.”

6:55 PM: Rep. Jim Jordan at Trump rally. What a day to have his last name. Crowd reportedly chanting “Jor-dan!” and “Speaker of the House!”

Crowd at Trump rally for @Troy_Balderson spots @Jim_Jordan in the stands, starts chanting "Jor-dan! Jor-dan!" — Jeremy Pelzer (@jpelzer) August 4, 2018

Ohio congressman @Jim_Jordan (pictured center) just arrived at the Trump rally happening at a high school outside Columbus, Ohio. The crowd is cheering and chanting his name. pic.twitter.com/2C9cnTTMe7 — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) August 4, 2018

6:45 PM: Rally crowd chanting “CNN Sucks!”… But, unlike Jim Acosta, CNN reporter Boris Sanchez having a different reaction.

The crowd has now busted into “CNN SUCKS!” chants. @Boris_Sanchez seems un-phased by it. — Derek Myers (@DerekMyers) August 4, 2018

6:20 PM: Trump tries to tie Pelosi to O’Connor, calling the Democrat “a puppet of Nancy Pelosi.”

Troy Balderson, running for Congress from Ohio, is in a big Election fight with a candidate who just got caught lying about his relationship with Nancy Pelosi, who is weak on Crime, Borders & your 2nd Amendment-and wants to raise your Taxes (by a lot). Vote for Troy on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Will be going to Ohio tonight to campaign for Troy Balderson for the big Congressional Special Election on Tuesday. Early voting is on. Troy is strong on Crime, the Border & loves our Military, Vets & 2nd Amendment. His opponent is a puppet of Nancy Pelosi/high taxes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

.@Troy_Balderson of Ohio is running for Congress – so important to the Republican Party. Cast you early vote or vote on August 7th. Troy is strong on crime and borders, loves our Military, our Vets and our Second Amendment. He has my full and total Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

Stopped by Olentangy Orange High School to greet supporters who are excited to have President @realDonaldTrump in Delaware County to help get out the vote for the August 7th Special Election! #OH12 pic.twitter.com/au8JEAGmCE — Troy Balderson (@Troy_Balderson) August 4, 2018

OH in Trump rally line: “They’ve got more people here than they get for a Reds game.” pic.twitter.com/xGg9eUtfew — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) August 4, 2018

Two hours before Donald Trump rally and the line in Lewis Center, Ohio is already winding its way around Olentangy Orange High School pic.twitter.com/5pHbYcLhm9 — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) August 4, 2018

A packed house in Lewis Center for President Trump’s visit. pic.twitter.com/QK2L3XhQjI — Rob Wells (@robwsyx6) August 4, 2018

Before his visit, Trump slammed Ohio native and rabid Ohio State football fan LeBron James in a Tweet. In an interview earlier with CNN earlier in the week, James, taking host Don Lemon’s anti-Trump bait, said he would never sit across from Trump and slammed Trump as someone who is using sports to divide Americans. LeBron also said that in Trump’s America, “sometimes we do feel like we’re going backwards and even though we feel like we are going back to places of—some kind of slavery or Jim Crow and things of that nature.”

Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Left-wing protesters were already trying to use Trump’s tweet against LeBron against him:

The Trump-LeBron feud comes to Ohio where the president is scheduled to hold a rally in about two and a half hours. pic.twitter.com/jeObfhJaWg — Adam Kelsey (@adam_kels) August 4, 2018