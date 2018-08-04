On Friday a three-judge panel of the United States Appeals Court for the Ninth Circuit upheld California’s microstamping law – even though microstamping is theoretical at best.

The Ninth Circuit ruling came just over a month at the California Supreme Court ruled that an impossibility of compliance is not a sufficient reason for invalidating a law.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — In ruling on bullet-stamping law, California Supreme Court says state laws cannot be invalidated on the grounds that complying with them is impossible. — Juliet Williams (@JWilliamsAP) June 28, 2018

The Ninth Circuit likewise upheld the impractical–and impossible–requirement on Friday. Microstamping requires gun makers to put a special marking on the end of a firing pin so ejected shell casings contain a fingerprint that tells which gun fired them. The technology has proved unworkable to date, and even if it worked it would be easily defeated by replacing the firing pin or filing off the marking.

The Associated Press reports that the Ninth Circuit “also rejected arguments that the stamping requirement won’t significantly help solve homicides.”

Ironically, on November 8, 2015, Breitbart News reported that Maryland canceled their ballistic fingerprinting program for firearms after 15 years with no crimes solved. The cost of the ballistic fingerprinting experiment was five million dollars.

