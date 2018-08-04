Parkland Gun Controllers ‘March on NRA,’ Demand 3D Gun Regulations

Parkland gun control activists David Hogg and Emily Gonzalez joined with the National Organization for Change to “March on NRA” Saturday.

On July 29, 2018, Breitbart News reported that the National Organization for Change had secured permission to march in front of NRA headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia.

Upon announcing the march, the National Organization for Change set forth “demands,” including an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, background checks on private gun sales, and revoking the tax-exempt status of the NRA.

Days later the “March on NRA” added a demand for new regulations on downloadable 3D gun files.

WTOP reports that Hogg and Gonzelaz joined with march participants Saturday morning.

Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action had a booth set up at the march as well:

March on NRA today in Fairfax outside NRA Headquarters @WTOP pic.twitter.com/YhBuMG42xE — Melissa Howell (@Mhowell003) August 4, 2018

Actress and gun control proponent Alyssa Milano posted a photo in support of the march, but it was unclear whether she attended the event:

Gun control activists across the board–from students, to celebrities, to establishment media talking heads–reacted to the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting by blaming the NRA. The American people reacted by rallying to the NRA, which broke a 15-year fundraising record in March and has now surpassed six million members.

