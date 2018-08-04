Police: Concealed Permit Holder Intervenes, Saves Mother of Four Under Assault

Littlefield, Texas, police say a concealed carry permit holder intervened and saved a mother of four who was under assault by a would-be carjacker armed with a knife.

According to EverythingLubbock.com, Littlefield police said they received a phone call regarding an attempted carjacking/assault in progress. Police said, “A male subject was armed with a knife [and] was assaulting a female and trying to take her car.”

They identified the suspect as 25-year-old Ruben Garcia Lopez and said Lopez assaulted the mother’s boyfriend too.

A neighbor with a concealed carry permit saw the assault, grabbed his gun, and ran to the mother’s rescue. Police said, “He came to the aid of the victims and pointed his weapon at the attacker.”

Lopez backed away from the mother and her family once he saw the gun, but when an officer arrived Lopez attacked him.

The officer was able to subdue Lopez and take him into custody.

