President Trump Blasts LeBron James, Don Lemon over Racial Division Comments

President Donald Trump reacted to an exclusive interview with basketball star Lebron James by CNN’s Don Lemon on Friday night.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

Lemon asked James what he would say to President Trump if he was sitting across from him.

“I would never sit across from him,” James said. “No. I would sit across from Barack though.”

James complained in the interview that Trump was trying to divide the country through athletics.

“This race thing is taking over,” James said.

He said that sports helped him to understand white people and be around them.

“Sports has never been something that divides people, it’s always been something that brings something together,” he said.

He said that Trump’s comments in the wake of the Charlottesville protests made him realize that Trump was encouraging racists to speak publicly.

“I think the president in charge now has given people … they don’t care now, they throw it in your face now,” he said.

Trump indicated on Twitter that he preferred basketball star Michael Jordan.

“I like Mike!” he wrote.

Lemon asked James if he would run for president in 2020 if there was no one else nominated who could beat Donald Trump.

“Well, in that case, I may,” he said. “Let’s see first.”

James said that the death of Trayvon Martin hit a “switch” in his life where he committed to using his voice for a political platform.

“No matter how successful you could become, no matter who you are, when you are an African-American kid, you’re always going to be going against obstacles,” James said, urging black children to use their racial struggles to motivate them positively.

CNN responded to Trump on Twitter.