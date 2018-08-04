Trump: Historic Economy Perfect Time ‘to Straighten Out Worst Trade Deals Ever Made’

President Donald Trump argued on Saturday evening in Ohio that the country’s booming economy presents the nation with the perfect opportunity to straighten out its atrocious trade deals that Trump said were the worst ever made by any nation.

“Now that we have the best economy in the history of our country, this is the time to straighten out the worst trade deals ever made by any country on earth at any time,” Trump said.

Not watering down his economic nationalist message in a more affluent congressional district (OH-12), Trump said America must stop building up foreign countries like China and focus more on rebuilding its own country. He even said of tariffs, “It’s my thing. I love it.”

“After years of rebuilding foreign countries, we are finally rebuilding our country,” said Trump, who tweeted about how he is using tariffs to negotiate fair and reciprocal trade deals before the rally. The audience roared when Trump vowed to finally rebuild America and put American workers.

….China, which is for the first time doing poorly against us, is spending a fortune on ads and P.R. trying to convince and scare our politicians to fight me on Tariffs- because they are really hurting their economy. Likewise other countries. We are Winning, but must be strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

….Tariffs will make our country much richer than it is today. Only fools would disagree. We are using them to negotiate fair trade deals and, if countries are still unwilling to negotiate, they will pay us vast sums of money in the form of Tariffs. We win either way…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

….Tariffs have had a tremendous positive impact on our Steel Industry. Plants are opening all over the U.S., Steelworkers are working again, and big dollars are flowing into our Treasury. Other countries use Tariffs against, but when we use them, foolish people scream! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Tariffs are working far better than anyone ever anticipated. China market has dropped 27% in last 4months, and they are talking to us. Our market is stronger than ever, and will go up dramatically when these horrible Trade Deals are successfully renegotiated. America First……. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 4, 2018

Trump also blasted “globalists” like Charles Koch who have criticized Trump for being “unfair” to foreign workers and care more about foreign nations than America’s well-being and economic security.

“For decades, our politicians allowed other countries to steal our jobs, plunder our wealth, and loot our economy,” Trump said. “America’s economic surrender ended the day I took office, folks.”

Trump boasted about the record-low unemployment rates for blacks, Hispanics, and Asians. And he even joked that it is only a matter of time before the unemployment rate for women, which is at a 65-year low, reaches a record low.

Trump made similar remarks at his two previous rallies in Florida and Pennsylvania earlier in the week when he also jabbed the “brilliant pundits” and the so-called geniuses who never understood that “people that were never happy with anybody until we came along” made up the heart of the economic nationalist movement that got him elected in 2016.

“The United States was allowed to get truly ripped off,” Trump said earlier in the week. “The days of plundering American jobs and American wealth… those days are over,” Trump said.

At his previous rallies, Trump told the crowd that the “Make America Great Again” slogan will soon be replaced with “Keep America Great” as the 2020 campaign nears.

But his message of wanting to rebuild America first may be the better message that can attract working-class voters of all backgrounds regardless of whether the economy is still booming in two years.