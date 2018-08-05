At Least 40 Shot Before Noon on Sunday in Gun-Controlled Chicago

At least 40 people where shot, four fatally, Sunday before noon in gun-controlled Chicago.

ABC7 reports that the shooting started at 12:02 a.m., when police said, “Two gunman got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue.” Later in the morning a teenage girl was shot and killed and five others wounded when someone opened fire in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue.

Attention turned to North Austin around 4 a.m. when one person was shot and killed and three others were wounded.

Just before 7 am a 32-year-old man was shot and killed “in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.” He was struck with four bullets and pronounced dead. A 30-year-old male, 34-year-old male, 27-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire as well.

And there was more, and it was all on Sunday before noon.

At least 57 people were shot between Friday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon, causing such a scene at Stroger Hospital that the emergency room was placed on “trauma lockdown.”

On July 13, 2018, Breitbart News reported a 24-hour period in which 10 were shot and wounded and six were killed in gun-controlled Chicago. On May 3, 2018, Breitbart News reported nearly 40 people shot over three days in the city.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.