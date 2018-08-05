At Least 40 Shot Before Noon on Sunday in Gun-Controlled Chicago

In this Thursday, April 19, 2018 file photo, crosses representing victims of gun violence stand outside Collins Academy High School in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. With frustration mounting over lawmakers' inaction on gun control, the American Medical Association on Tuesday, June 12, 2018, pressed for a ban on assault weapons …
AP Photo/Martha Irvine

At least 40 people where shot, four fatally, Sunday before noon in gun-controlled Chicago.

ABC7 reports that the shooting started at 12:02 a.m., when police said, “Two gunman got out of a white Impala and shot four people at a block party in the 1600-block of South Avers Avenue.” Later in the morning a teenage girl was shot and killed and five others wounded when someone opened fire in the 1300 block of South Millard Avenue.

Attention turned to North Austin around 4 a.m. when one person was shot and killed and three others were wounded.

Just before 7 am a 32-year-old man was shot and killed “in the first block of North Leclaire Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.” He was struck with four bullets and pronounced dead. A 30-year-old male, 34-year-old male, 27-year-old woman, and a 21-year-old woman were wounded by gunfire as well.

And there was more, and it was all on Sunday before noon.

At least 57 people were shot between Friday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at noon, causing such a scene at Stroger Hospital that the emergency room was placed on “trauma lockdown.”

On July 13, 2018, Breitbart News reported a 24-hour period in which 10 were shot and wounded and six were killed in gun-controlled Chicago. On May 3, 2018, Breitbart News reported nearly 40 people shot over three days in the city.

