Donald Trump: Bad Environmental Laws Make California Wildfires Worse

President Donald Trump asserted Sunday that California’s environmental laws on water use were making the wildfires worse.

“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amount of readily available water to be properly utilized,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean.”

Trump commented after the Mendocino Complex fire burned 254,000 acres by Sunday morning, and the Carr Firehad killed seven people, burned 145,000 acres, and destroyed over 1,000 homes.

Trump urged California to clear forests (presumably, of dead trees) to help stop the wildfires from spreading.

“Must also tree clear to stop fire spreading!” he wrote.

Trump commented on the issue after many critics blamed the fires primarily on global warming.