Donald Trump: Fake News ‘Purposely Cause Great Division and Distrust’

President Donald Trump repeated that the “fake news” was “the enemy of the people,” pointing to their power to divide America.

“The Fake News hates me saying that they are the Enemy of the People only because they know it’s TRUE,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump continued his attacks against the “fake news” media despite critics in the media demanding that he change his rhetoric.

“I am providing a great service by explaining this to the American People,” Trump wrote. “They purposely cause great division & distrust. They can also cause War! They are very dangerous & sick!”

Journalists criticized Trump’s attacks again on Sunday, warning that he was inciting violence against reporters.

Trump suggested that the media report more about the “rigged” nature of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

“Too bad a large portion of the Media refuses to report the lies and corruption having to do with the Rigged Witch Hunt—but that is why we call them FAKE NEWS!” he wrote.

Trump also criticized the media for “a complete fabrication” that he was worried about his son Donald Jr.’s meeting with a Russian in Trump Tower, denying that he was aware of it.

