Never Trumper Attends Trump Rally, Changes His Mind Instantly

A man who said he had reservations with President Trump in the 2016 election because he thought the president would not be “a good Republican” said he might just vote for the president in 2020.

"I was worried he wouldn't be a good Republican and, honestly, he's changed my mind a lot." At a rally in Tampa this week, @GriffJenkins talked to a Never-Trumper who has become a @realDonaldTrump supporter. pic.twitter.com/wHlYCRWu90 — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2018

The man who attended Trump’s rally in Tampa, Florida, on Tuesday said he changed his mind about the president because of Trump’s work on tax reform and his two Supreme Court picks to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia and retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.

“I was worried he wouldn’t be a good Republican and, honestly, he’s changed my mind a lot,” he told Fox News. “The best thing he’s done in my opinion is the tax cuts and the Supreme Court pick, and if he keeps doing a good job, I will — so I didn’t vote for anybody in this very last election, but this time around I probably will vote for him,” he added.

After the Trump administration passed the tax cut legislation in 2017, hundreds of companies gave their employees up to $2,000 in bonuses—even though House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called those bonuses “crumbs.”

The Senate also confirmed Trump’s first Supreme Court pick, Justice Neil Gorsuch, in April.

Although the man said he had his reservations in the past, he liked what he heard from the president and was willing to support him.

“I agree with him. I think we need to make America strong again. We need to make America great again,” he said. “And I like most of what I heard, so you know, coming from a guy that didn’t like him to liking him now, I think that’s a step up, right?”