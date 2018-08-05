Socialist Democrat candidate for Congress Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in New York’s 14th District says agents with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have “violently committed human rights abuses.”

During a speech to left-wing activists, Ocasio-Cortez—the candidate whom Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez says is the “future” of the Democratic Party—claims that ICE is “violently” and “repeatedly” abusing criminal illegal aliens.

“I happen to believe that an agency that has repeatedly, systematically, and violently committed human rights abuses cannot be reformed,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “That’s what I believe. Not under this administration, especially. And it’s time that we take that tool away.”

“Not just ICE, but our system of mass incarceration too,” Ocasio-Cortez continued.

Abolishing the deportation agency, as Breitbart News reported, would have allowed more than 1.6 million illegal aliens to have gone free throughout the U.S. in the last five years.

Additionally, abolishing ICE five years ago would have freed 1.4 million criminal illegal aliens into American neighborhoods and communities, Breitbart News reported. That is a criminal illegal alien population triple the size of Miami, Florida.

Ocasio-Cortez has become the unofficial leader of the “abolish ICE” effort within the Democratic Party that would end all immigration enforcement at the border and across the United States.

Previously, Ocasio-Cortez has said that left-wing activists should “occupy every airport, we need to occupy every border, we need to occupy every ICE office” in the U.S. until immigration enforcement is ended.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls for Occupation of All ICE Offices, Borders, U.S. Airports: ‘Occupy All of It’https://t.co/GQFZSIZt11 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 18, 2018

Months ago, Ocasio-Cortez said all foreign nationals, border crossers, and illegal aliens are entitled to enter the U.S., Breitbart News noted.

A Harvard/Harris Poll from June revealed that swing voters are overwhelmingly opposed to the Democrats’ plan to end all immigration enforcement across the U.S.

Nearly 3-in-4 swing voters, about 73 percent, said they do not want ICE to be disbanded, as Breitbart News reported. Less than 30 percent of swing voters said they support the abolishment of ICE.

Even Democrat voters are opposed to the abolishment of ICE. Nearly 60 percent of Democrats said they do not want ICE to be disbanded.