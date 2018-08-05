WATCH: ‘March on NRA’ Protesters Call for Ban on ‘Fully Semiautomatic Guns’

Gun control activists who took part in Saturday’s “March on NRA” uttered numerous profundities such as their desire to ban “fully semiautomatic guns” and their belief that it is “ammunition that makes a semiautomatic [an] automatic.”

On July 29, Breitbart News reported that Parkland gun control activists and the National Organization for Change were planning to march in front of NRA headquarters. They held the march and put forward myriad demands, including calls to remove the NRA’s tax-exempt status.

As the protesters held picket signs the NRA sent a camera crew around to ask them about specific gun controls they would support. The camera crew also gave protesters the chance to show how knowledgeable they were about firearms:

What do you think about "fully semi-auto" #firearms? These misinformed #protestors seem to think they exist and that ALL #GUNS SHOULD BE #BANNED. #Protest 101: before you make signs and hit the streets, know the basics of what you’re #protesting! Stay tuned for more! #2A #NRA pic.twitter.com/S5mV8WOJoe — NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2018

Another female participant told the camera crew she “does not think it’s necessary for civilians to carry around firearms and things that can kill people in an instant of a second.” She added, “I do not think civilians need guns at all.”

Ironically, the NRA reports that Parkland gun control advocate David Hogg attended the march while protected by armed security.

