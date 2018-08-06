Police: Man Who Threatened Rep. Steve Scalise Had Ammo, Bomb-Building Guides

A man from upstate New York who allegedly left a threatening voicemail for House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) last week for supporting President Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration had bomb-building guides and ammunition in his possession, according to a court affidavit.

The affidavit, filed by Capitol Police in a federal court in Buffalo, stated that investigators found 200 rounds of ammunition, a receipt for an SKS assault rifle from 2004, a receipt for a .38-caliber revolver, and dozens of instructional manuals on how to make bombs in Carlos Bayon’s home, the Times-Picayune reported.

Investigators found books with titles, including Ragnar’s Homemade Detonators, Improvised Radio Detonation Technique, and New & Improved C-4, according to the court affidavit.

Authorities charged Bayon, 63, with interstate communication of a threat Wednesday for allegedly leaving Scalise the threatening voicemail on June 30. He was also accused of threatening Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers (R-WA).

Not long after Scalise joined President Trump in opposing House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) amnesty plan in June, Bayon allegedly told Scalise in the voicemail that he would “pay.”

“Hey listen, this message is for you and the people that sent you there. You are taking ours, we are taking yours. Anytime, anywhere,” Bayon allegedly told Scalise on the phone.

“We know where they are. We are not going to feed them sandwiches, we are going to feed them lead. Make no mistake you will pay. Ojo por ojo, diente por diente. That is our law and we are the majority. Have a good day,” he added.

The Louisiana Republican survived an assassination attempt in June 2017 on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, after one-time campaign volunteer for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) James Hodgkinson, opened fire on Republican legislators and their staffers practicing for the upcoming Congressional Baseball Game that year. Five people were wounded, including the House majority whip.

Scalise returned to Congress after undergoing multiple surgeries and months of rehabilitation.