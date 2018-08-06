Report: Illegal Aliens Self Deporting to Canada Due to Trump’s Crackdown

Illegal aliens are self deporting to Canada, moving across the northern border due to President Trump’s crackdown on immigration.

A new report by the Washington Post chronicles the stories of multiple illegal aliens who were living in the United States and have now decided to self deport to Canada in order to avoid deportation.

In one case highlighted by the Washington Post, an illegal alien single mother from Eritrea with two U.S.-born anchor babies decided to flee Las Vegas and head to Canada after she was denied asylum. “So now I am here just hoping it gets better,” Mesfin said as she pushed the stroller, while trying to manage her toddler, toward Canada.

Another illegal alien, from Sri Lanka, who has been living illegally in the U.S. since 2005 said he fled from Maryland to Canada after he heard that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was doing more to combat U.S. businesses hiring illegal aliens over American citizens.

The Washington Post reported:

But Modarage, 51, decided to try to flee Maryland for Canada after he heard that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was raiding and auditing Maryland convenience stores searching for undocumented employees. … “Donald Trump’s administration has pushed me here,” said Modarage, who arrived in Plattsburgh with two sets of clothing and $300. “All immigrants are under threat. . . . If I got deported, it would kill me.”

As Breitbart News reported, since October 2017, the Trump administration has checked employment records at 6,093 worksites, up from 1,716 in the prior fiscal year from October 2016 to the end of September 2017. This effort is directed at fining American companies hiring illegal aliens instead of citizens.

The agency has made 675 criminal arrests of managers or supervisors, plus 984 administrative arrests of illegals in the last nine months, versus 139 criminal arrests and 172 administrative arrests during the prior 12 months, according to a DHS statement. That is a five-fold increase in criminal arrests and a sixfold increase in administrative arrests.

While illegal aliens have been self deporting under the Trump administration’s pro-American immigration agenda, the number of border crossings from Canada into the U.S. has increased.

CBS News recently noted that northern border crossings into the country have increased more than 140 percent since last year.