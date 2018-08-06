President Donald Trump endorsed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s gubernatorial bid via Twitter on Monday, describing Kobach as a “fantastic guy” ahead of the Sunflower State’s forthcoming Republican primary election on Tuesday.

Kris Kobach, a strong and early supporter of mine, is running for Governor of the Great State of Kansas. He is a fantastic guy who loves his State and our Country – he will be a GREAT Governor and has my full & total Endorsement! Strong on Crime, Border & Military. VOTE TUESDAY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 6, 2018

Kobach expressed gratitude for Trump’s endorsement via Twitter:

A poll published on Monday from Remington Research Group surveyed 2,769 likely Kansas voters and showed incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer (R-KS) with a two-point lead (34 to 32) over Kobach; the poll’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent.

Kobach had a seven-point lead (43.3 to 36.2) over Colyer in a poll the Trafalgar Group published on Sunday. The poll surveyed 1,546 likely Kansas voters.

Kobach was a part of Trump’s presidential transition team as an adviser on immigration policy.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight, Kobach described Democrats’ “long-term strategy” of replacing Americans with foreign-born voters. “What used to be something that very few elected Democrats would talk about publicly, Barney Frank would talk about it in 2006. … This is a long-term strategy among some in the Democrat Party that they would like to solidify and create a permanent grip on power by getting as many aliens into this country as quickly as possible and getting them naturalized so that they can then vote,” Kobach said.

“And it used to be only Barney Frank would talk about it publicly. Now, all kinds of Democrats are talking about it,” stated Kobach. “And that’s kind of scary because [giving illegal aliens the right to vote] basically short-circuits that process with ‘Yes, we’ll just get them into this country, and we won’t even bother getting them naturalized.’ They will start voting, and they will vote Democrat.”

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.