Watch: Kris Kobach: ‘It’s Time for All’ Illegal Immigration ‘To Stop’

Kansas Secretary of State and gubernatorial candidate Kris Kobach says, “It’s time for all” illegal immigration and the taxpayer-funded benefits to illegal aliens “to stop” less than 24 hours before state election.

In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Lou Dobbs, Kobach — who was endorsed by President Trump — said Kansans, like working and middle class Americans, are waking up to the issues surrounding mass immigration and trade imbalances since Trump’s election. Kobach said:

Those are two issues [immigration and trade] that establishment Republicans and Democrats have refused to address for many decades. The illegal immigration problem and the trade imbalance. And we finally have a president who is addressing both of them and everybody knows he is absolutely serious about doing it. And I think that’s why you’re seeing in gubernatorial races like mine where you have conservatives who echo the president’s sentiment on those issues, a lot of people are saying ‘Yeah, I agree with him.’

Kobach noted that in Kansas, hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars are spent every year on benefits and subsidies for illegal aliens:

As you know I’ve been fighting to stop illegal immigration in cities and states across the country. Here in Kansas, we’ve got $424 million worth of public welfare and other benefits going to illegal aliens, we’ve got sanctuary counties, we give in-state tuition to illegal aliens and I’ve been saying ‘Hey, it’s time for all of that to stop.’ And people know I’ll do it. And my opponent hasn’t done anything to stop those problems.

Dobbs said that despite the American voters’ vast opposition to illegal immigration and job-killing free trade deals, both political establishments have continued to push what he calls “propaganda” to forward the big business lobby’s agenda of globalization.

DOBBS: You know it’s stunning, as you and I look back over the years. There was a time, 2006 the bill was comprehensive immigration reform when Senator Ted Kennedy and Senator John McCain, the proponents and the authors of that legislation. The issues have really not changed dramatically but the circumstances have certainly become more consequential. The issues and the possible consequences more dire than ever. And yet the establishment turns out propaganda daily that there is no cost to free trade, that there’s no cost to illegal immigration, and the assault on American middle class jobs and those who aspire to our middle class. If it weren’t for this president, my Lord where would we be as a country and that’s a question I think every American going into this fall really needs to ask themselves. What if President Trump hadn’t been elected? KOBACH: That’s exactly right. Look the establishment reacted negatively when President Trump was running in 2016, as you know. I mean he was threatening to turn off the supply of illegal labor nationally and I’m threatening to do that in Kansas. And regular Kansans, just like regular Americans all across this country are saying ‘No, we’re sick of illegal immigration. We want the rule of law. We are a country of laws.’ And I think we’re seeing this in this Kansas election as well.

A Trafalgar Group Poll published this week revealed that Kobach is leading his Republican establishment-backed opponent, Gov. Jeff Colyer, with 43 to 36 percent of the vote.

Election day in Kansas is August 7.