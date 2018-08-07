Donald Trump Thanks Firefighters for Battling California Wildfires

President Donald Trump thanked the firefighters battling the historic wildfires in California on Tuesday, commending them on their bravery.

“We’re deeply grateful to our incredible firefighters and first responders,” Trump said. “They’re really brave people, I’ve been watching them go to areas where very few people would go and some of them don’t come out alive.”

Four firefighters have been killed battling fires in the 2018 season so far.

Currently, the Mendocino Complex Fire has grown to become the biggest fire in the history of California. Over 14,000 firefighters are currently fighting the fires.

Trump made his remarks as he sat down with a group of business CEOs to discuss the economy.

He said his administration was “in constant contact” with California officials concerning the wildfires and local assistance, and he offered federal assistance.

“It’s been a very tough situation taking place in California for a number of years,” Trump said.

He promised to meet with officials to discuss ways to mitigate the fires that continue to be a problem.

Seven people have been killed as a result of the fires.

“We send our love and support and prayers to the families of those who have lost loved ones,” he said.