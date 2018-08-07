Facebook Wants Your Bank Info, Corporations Push Financial Blacklist Gun Control

Facebook is asking banks to share customer’s financial information in a climate where corporate America is blacklisting gun manufacturers and businesses or groups that support the Second Amendment.

On March 23, 2018, Breitbart News reported Citibank’s new corporate gun controls which bar gun store customers from selling “high-capacity” magazines and require those same stores to refuse long gun sales to 18 to 20-year-old Americans, even though it is legal to sell long guns to 18 to 20-year-olds.

On March 30, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility (ICCR), which has $634 billion in assets, joined the gun control push by urging investors to cut ties with the NRA.

On June 26, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Stripe and Inuit were refusing to process payments from gun makers and NBC Los Angeles reported that Bank of America has chosen to refuse “financing to companies that make AR-style guns.”

Additionally, over a dozen corporations completely severed relations with the NRA following the February 14, 2018, Parkland high school shooting, and on April 21, 2018, Breitbart News reported that YETI coolers cut ties with the NRA Foundation.

In this climate of anti-Second Amendment hysteria, we now have Facebook seeking financial information on bank customers. Breitbart News reports that the information sought includes account balances and transactions.

What happens if Facebook learns that certain Facebook users do business with gun manufacturers or ammunition makers?

What if Facebook learns that certain users invest in 3D printers–which could be used to print firearm parts–or they invest in major firearm companies like Smith & Wesson or Sturm, Ruger, and Co.?

What if Facebook learns that certain users manufacture “high capacity” magazines?

Facebook has not said it will sever ties over any these things, but they have not spoken against severing ties either. So these questions must be asked in the climate of corporate gun control.

