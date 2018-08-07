Donald Trump Warns Countries Doing Business with Iran

President Donald Trump warned foreign countries on Tuesday not to do business with Iran–or lose business with the United States.

“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less!”

The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level. Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2018

Trump commented on the issue after signing an executive order restoring the sanctions loosened by former President Barack Obama as a result of the Iran deal.

“The Iran sanctions have officially been cast,” Trump wrote. “These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level.”

The reimposed sanctions target Iran’s gold and precious metals industries and its automotive industry. The measures will take effect on August 7, 2018. Other sanctions on the country’s oil industry are expected to resume on November 5, 2018.

The European Union and the United Kingdom, however, agreed to continue doing business with Iran, lamenting Trump’s decision to reimpose sanctions and pulling out of the Iran deal.

“We deeply regret the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” the statement said.