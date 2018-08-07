Washington County Considering Health ‘Warning Signs’ for Gun Stores and Gun Ranges

King County, Washington, is considering the institution of a requirement that gun stores and gun ranges post signs on their premises warning of the health risks associated with firearm ownership and/or usage.

The signs are being pushed by King County Council Chair Joe McDermott (D), who included the signage proposal in his recently introduced Gun Safety Action Plan.

Here is his sign proposal:

Require firearm dealers and those transferring ownership of their firearm to post warning signs disclosing the significant increase in risks to health and life from firearm ownership at the time of sale or transfer of a firearm. Signs will also include contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. At all times, operators of shooting ranges will be required to post warning signs disclosing the significant increase in risks to health and life from firearm ownership and also contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

McDermott elaborated on the signs via a Seattle Times op-ed:

I propose that public safety warning signs be posted at any place of firearm sale or discharge in King County, which will articulate the very real and significant risks to health and life inherent with firearm ownership. These signs will also provide immediate contact information for suicide-prevention and mental-health resources for individuals who might be in crisis. Once passed by the Board of Health, signs will be placed at the entrances and purchase counters of every shooting range and store selling guns in King County.

McDermott put forth his gun control proposals while flanked by members of Michael Bloomberg-funded Moms Demand Action.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.