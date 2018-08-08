Americans Raise $105K for Angel Family of Police Officer Killed by Illegal Alien

Americans from across the country have raised more than $105,000 for the Angel Family of Ft. Myers, Florida police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, who was allegedly killed by an illegal alien.

The GoFundMe for the family of Jobbers-Miller has now exceeded its goal of $100,000, raising $106,051 as of Wednesday. Americans from Ft. Myers and around the United States have left heartfelt messages and their prayers for Jobbers-Miller’s family.

“I watched the funeral on TV, as I was home that day,” one donator wrote. “I cried through the whole funeral, it was the most beautiful and heart wrenching funeral I have ever seen. I pray for the Police Dept and Adams’s family as they go forward.”