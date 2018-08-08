Americans Raise $105K for Angel Family of Police Officer Killed by Illegal Alien

Americans from across the country have raised more than $105,000 for the Angel Family of Ft. Myers, Florida police officer Adam Jobbers-Miller, who was allegedly killed by an illegal alien.
The GoFundMe for the family of Jobbers-Miller has now exceeded its goal of $100,000, raising $106,051 as of Wednesday. Americans from Ft. Myers and around the United States have left heartfelt messages and their prayers for Jobbers-Miller’s family.
“I watched the funeral on TV, as I was home that day,” one donator wrote. “I cried through the whole funeral, it was the most beautiful and heart wrenching funeral I have ever seen. I pray for the Police Dept and Adams’s family as they go forward.”
“Thank you, Officer Jobbers-Miller for your service,” another donator left on the GoFundMe page. “You made the ultimate sacrifice being a hometown hero Your angel wings outlined with a thin blue line will help you watch over your Brothers and Sisters while they continue to have the watch – prayers for FMPD!”
“May God please you and your family,” a donator wrote.
Jobbers-Miller was left in critical condition and later died from his injuries following a shootout with an illegal alien from Haiti, 29-year-old Wisner Desmaret.
How many more American families have to be separated by illegal immigration? https://t.co/y1NEmxam1f
— John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) July 31, 2018
Desmaret is facing eight felonies including attempted first-degree murder. Despite being an illegal alien in the country, Desmaret was never turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, even though he had numerous run-ins with the law.
Desmaret was previously arrested in 2011 after a standoff with police and arrested multiple times for trespassing. His most recent arrest was in March 2017.
Jobbers-Miller was laid to rest with a full honors ceremony on August 6.
.