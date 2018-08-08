Eric Eggers: Narrow Election Margins Are Vulnerabilities to Left-Wing Voter Fraud

The Government Accountability Institute’s (GAI) Eric Eggers, author of Fraud: How the Left Plans to Steal the Next Election, noted how narrow electoral margins of victory amplify the threat of voter fraud nationwide. He offered his remarks in a Tuesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonight with Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour.

Eggers framed electoral margins of victory in Tuesday’s elections as vulnerabilities to the threat of voter fraud. Ohio’s special election for its 12th Congressional District was determined by a margin of 1,754 votes.

“These are the kinds of stakes that can absolutely swing an election,” said Eggers.

Eggers wrote on Tuesday how Ohio’s 12th Congressional District had 170 registered voters over the age of 116 — 72 of whom voted in the 2016 election — according to data accessed last August.

“Tonight … really underscores the stakes,” said Eggers on Tuesday. “You’ve got an election [in Ohio] that’s been settled by 1,700 votes, and Ohio is really interesting because it was the battleground for many of the efforts by the left over the last few years, and it’s really the perfect case study of the way the left has tried to prevent any effort — that I think most Americans would support — to try to make American elections more secure.”

Eggers continued:

In the last little bit, Ohio has implemented voter-ID laws, and they’ve also had efforts to clean up their voter rolls. Both efforts, by the way, have been tried to be stopped at every turn by George Soros-funded organizations. Tonight shows you just how close things can be, and you can imagine what would have happened if the left had been successful in actually stopping those efforts from occurring.

Eggers noted how voter fraud had been documented in numbers large enough to swing presidential elections. He pointed to the volume of “double-votes” GAI identified among Florida residents via a study of voter rolls from 2016’s presidential election.

Eggers said:

[The GAI] performed a nationwide first-of-its-kind study to look at actual votes that were cast in the 106 election. We combined all the publicly available voter rolls that we could get, and we hired a data consultant and contracted with a commercial database … and what we found was stunning. We found that in the state of Florida, in 2016, there were 2,100 double-votes that were cast. That means 2,100 times, somebody that lives in Florida cast a ballot, and then cast a second ballot in a different state. … That’s nearly four times what the margin of victory was in the presidential election in 2000.

“Voter fraud has been documented in numbers big enough to swing presidential elections,” assessed Eggers.

A GAI investigation of “duplicate voting” found “more than 15,000 voters who registered to vote using prohibited addresses, such as post office boxes, UPS stores, federal post offices, and public buildings.”

The GAI also learned “there are currently no government agencies or private entities that compare all state voter rolls to detect duplicate voting fraud.”

The GAI further identified nearly three million persons registered to vote in more than one state.

In 2012, Pew Research found 24 million (one in eight) voter registrations to be either “no longer valid” or “significantly inaccurate.” It also determined that more than 1.8 million deceased individuals are listed as voters, and approximately 2.75 million people have registrations in more than one state.

