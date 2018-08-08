Indiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Reporting False Assault in ‘Rape Fantasy’

An Indiana woman has been arrested after an investigation led police to charge her with falsely reporting a sexual assault as part of a “rape fantasy.”

Anderson, Indiana, police arrested Maggie Wallace, 19, after an investigation revealed her original story of being attacked while jogging in a city park turned out to be highly suspect, WTHR channel 13 reported.

According to police, Wallace told them an unknown man grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground. She said she kicked him, scratched him, and fought back, but he overpowered her and sexually assaulted her, the Herald Bulletin reported.

But police said they discovered a 17-year-old boy who told them that Wallace had contacted him and engaged in correspondence with him using an app called Whisper. He told the police that Wallace engineered a “rape fantasy” in which he was to meet her in the park.

Investigators also discovered the entire conversation between the two preserved on the boy’s cell phone.

When confronted about the boy’s evidence, Wallace denied her part in the plot. But police said she eventually admitted that she did not tell the truth about being raped. Wallace was immediately arrested for one count of false informing, a class A misdemeanor.

“While this is extremely frustrating, on several levels, I am very proud of the work our Detective Division performed,” Sheriff Scott Mellinger told the media.

Wallace was booked into the Madison County Jail with a bond set at $3,000.

