West Virginia Attorney General (AG) Patrick Morrisey told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Wednesday that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) has opposed President Donald Trump’s border wall and supported amnesty for illegal immigrants on “many occasions.”

Sen. Joe Donnelly (D-IN) announced Wednesday he will support funding for President Trump’s proposed border wall on America’s southern border, which has led to many political pundits wondering whether other red-state Democrats such as Sen. Manchin will support funding Trump’s border wall in the fall spending fight. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to shut down the government before or after the 2018 midterm elections if Congress does not fund his wall.

Morrisey attacked Sen. Manchin for repeatedly opposing President Trump’s proposed border wall, supporting amnesty for illegal aliens, and co-sponsoring a Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) bill which would establish “catch and release” border apprehension policies.

Morrisey told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Wednesday, “Joe Manchin, in his words on multiple occasions, has opposed President Donald Trump’s border wall. While West Virginians know we must stand with President Trump to secure our border and end illegal immigration, Joe Manchin has voiced opposition to the wall, has supported amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants, and co-sponsored a radical open-borders Feinstein bill. When it comes to keeping our nation safe and our borders secure, Joe Manchin has sided with Hillary Clinton and the liberal elites in Washington. It is time to fully fund President Trump’s wall because we cannot be a secure and sovereign nation without strong borders.”

Manchin’s campaign and affiliated PACs have run ads, attempting to portray the West Virginia Democrat as a supporter of President Donald Trump’s proposed wall, despite his repeated opposition to building the wall.

In July 2017, Manchin told the Young Turks, “I’m not for building a wall. I’m not for building a wall at all”:

On another occasion in July, Manchin said, “[Building a wall is] something I have no interest in. I just think we have so many other pressing problems and I think there’s other ways immigration needs to be treated.”

“I’m not voting for the wall, either,” Manchin said in April 2017:

In contrast, Morrisey told Breitbart News he has worked as attorney general to stop Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) illegal immigrant amnesty and led a multi-state coalition to defund sanctuary cities.

In May during the West Virginia Senate Republican primary, Morrisey told Breitbart News that as attorney general he has worked with the Trump administration to fight illegal alien amnesty and help slash regulations.

“We already worked with him [the president] on sanctuary cities, we have worked with him on illegal amnesty, and we’re working with the president to deregulate the economy,” Morrisey told Breitbart News during a rally in Huntington, West Virginia, in May.

“Unlike Joe Manchin, West Virginia voters know my record of standing with President Trump to secure our borders and keep our nation safe. I successfully sued President Obama to stop his illegal amnesty program and we opposed his radical sanctuary city policies. I’ve also led a coalition of ten states to stand with President Trump and his efforts to defund dangerous sanctuary cities,” Morrisey told Breitbart News. “The choice this November could not be more clear: a true conservative fighter who stands with President Trump to secure our borders or liberal Joe Manchin who continues to side with Washington radicals and their dangerous open-border policies.”