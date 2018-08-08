Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) delivered a letter on Wednesday from President Donald Trump to Russian President Vladimir Putin that emphasized “further engagement” between the two leaders.

“I was honored to deliver a letter from President Donald J. Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration,” Sen. Paul said in a statement on Wednesday.

Paul delivered the letter to representatives of Putin because the Russian leader has been away from Moscow all week.

The Kentucky conservative said the letter emphasized “the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges.”

Paul, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has continued to meet with Russian officials in Moscow this week along with visiting the U.S. embassy. The Kentucky Republican also met Sergey Kislyak, Russia’s former envoy to Washington, and former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev.

On Monday, Sen. Paul announced that Russian lawmakers have agreed to visit the U.S. Capitol, which would be the first time in three years that a Russian delegation did so.

Paul’s trip to Russia comes just weeks after Republican lawmakers traveled to Moscow for meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, including members of the Russian Parliament.

The increased diplomacy between the two nations occurred after President Trump met with President Putin in Helsinki, Finland, in July. Trump invited Putin to D.C. this fall. However, he delayed the meeting between the two world leaders until after the 2018 midterm elections.

Paul defended Trump’s meeting with Putin despite boisterous criticism from Democrats, establishment Republicans, and the mainstream media.

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY), a conservative ally of Sen. Paul, has cheered the Kentucky senator’s leadership in bringing about more diplomacy between Russia and the United States.

On Monday, Rep. Massie tweeted, “This may be why the only type of diplomacy the GOP & Dem establishment understands is either a full-on war or a cold war or sanctions. They underestimate the value of talking to your would-be adversaries, but that doesn’t make anyone money in Washington”:

This may be why the only type of diplomacy the GOP & Dem establishment understands is either a full-on war or a cold war or sanctions. They underestimate the value of talking to your would-be adversaries, but that doesn’t make anyone money in Washington.https://t.co/yunlpB7HK1 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 7, 2018

On Wednesday, Massie wrote, “Thank you @RandPaul for promoting peace and dialogue, in spite of the xenophobic isolationists who would try to use this against you”:

Thank you @RandPaul for promoting peace and dialogue, in spite of the xenophobic isolationists who would try to use this against you. https://t.co/auqyjFPl3h — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) August 8, 2018

Congressman Massie suggested in an interview with Breitbart News that America and the world will benefit from the increased dialogue between the two countries.

“Ultimately, not just America, but the world will be better off because of the dialogue that Trump has initiated that other presidents were too afraid to initiate,” Rep. Massie said.