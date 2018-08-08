Tourist from Florida Dies in New York After Driver Punches Him in Head

A Florida tourist died after a driver punched him in the head with such force that he fell unconscious when he hit the pavement, according to several reports released Tuesday.

Sabor Szabo, 35, of Boca Raton, succumbed to his injuries after a driver allegedly assaulted him in Long Island City in Queens, New York, early Sunday morning, WPEC reported.

Szabo, who attended his stepsister’s wedding during the weekend, knocked on a car window thinking it was the Uber he requested. The driver then got out of his vehicle and punched Szabo.

The force of the punch was so hard, it knocked Szabo to the ground. He lost consciousness when he hit his head on the pavement, the New York Post reported.

Szabo died from his injuries not long after the early Sunday morning attack.

Police said the attacker fled the scene in a white SUV. Authorities describe the suspect as a man wearing jeans and a light-colored long-sleeved shirt.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the suspect to call its Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).