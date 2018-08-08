Two Officers Ambushed, Shot While Stopping for Red Light

Two officers were ambushed Tuesday night in Camden, New Jersey, and shot while sitting in their police car at a red light.

Fox 29 reports that at least on suspect walked up the car and began shooting. Camden County Police Chief J. Scott Thomson described the suspect as a “male” who shot “between 10 and 25 rounds…at the officers.”

One of the officers was able to return fire, but Thomson said it is unclear whether the suspect was hit. Both officers were wounded in the ambush attack but are expected to live.

Ironically, the ambush occurred on National Night Out, which is held to increase the bond between police officers and the communities they serve.

New Jersey has some of the strictest gun laws in the country. NRA Carry Guard reports that a “permit to purchase” is required before a handgun can acquired for home defense and a concealed carry license can only be acquired by those who convince the state they have “justifiable need” to carry a gun. Moreover, police maintain a record of all handgun sales, gun owners must be licensed, and “assault weapons” are banned, unless purchased before May 1, 1990 and registered with the state.

